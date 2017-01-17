Smart & Final to open in former South Lake Tahoe Staples building | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The building that formerly housed Staples at the Y has found a new occupant: Smart & Final. Combining the low prices of a club store with the freshness of a local farmer’s market and bulk sizing for business purchases, the store will open on Tahoe’s South Shore on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“Basically Smart & Final is a one-stop shopping experience for both households and businesses,” Smart & Final’s regional growth representative Harrison Hsia said.

The South Lake Tahoe location will be one of Smart & Final’s “Extra!” stores, which include both produce and business-sized items. The company’s standard core stores are catered more to businesses, but Extra! brings the smaller, grocery store feel to the establishment.

“In Extra! stores we have large cases as well as the individual sizes of a product. We’ll have a bulk section where you can weigh out your own trail mix, candies and fruit.

“Basically if you’re running a business, you have everything you need. If you’re shopping for a house or vacation rental you can get everything as well,” Hsia explained.

The store will also carry seasonal home items. According to Hsia, Smart & Final plans to carry firewood, gloves and additional equipment necessary for living in the snow during winter.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, Smart & Final will team up with Tahoe Youth & Family Services for an on-site pop-up experience that is open to the public.

“We’re basically setting up a smaller version of our bulk department, and all proceeds go to Tahoe Youth & Family Services resources. We’ll also be selling hot chocolate, coffee and tea,” Hsia said.

Interested in getting hired? Smart & Final has no deadline for applications, but staff will have a better understanding of what positions need filling after the first week of operation. Applications are available and accepted in store.

Smart & Final is located at 2061 Lake Tahoe Blvd. For additional information, visit http://www.smartandfinal.com.