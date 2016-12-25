South Lake Tahoe local opens Live Love Yoga boutique | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tahoe and an outdoor lifestyle go hand in hand, but four-year South Shore resident Marlena Winther identified something missing from the basin’s traditional adventure market: yoga attire.

“Tahoe is so casual, I saw a niche for this clothing — yoga, Pilates — there’s no store for it,” she recalled.

Winther moved to South Lake Tahoe for the lifestyle, and was quickly drawn to yoga — she currently practices three to six days each week at Tahoe Yoga Shala. Prior to living in the Sierra Nevadas, Winther ran a contemporary women’s clothing boutique in Santa Barbara County for 16 years. She combined her passion for retail with the lifestyle in her new shop, Live Love Yoga, which opened on May 27 earlier this year.

“It’s all casual ‘athleisure’ wear that you can wear any day. Comfortable clothes that allow you to go hiking, to the gym or just lounge,” Winther said.

She signed the lease for her shop in March 2016, and after approximately one month of remodeling, which included painting, lighting and flooring, she was ready to open.

“There was a need for yoga clothes. The only options were buying online or driving to Lululemon in Reno,” Winther said.

Live Love Yoga features men’s and women’s clothing — brands include Beyond Yoga and Alo Yoga — in addition to accessories and more.

“You’ll find things that support the yoga lifestyle,” Winther said. “But they aren’t exclusive to yoga, either.” She hopes to expand what she identifies as the “gift-y, home area” of the store in the coming months.

As some think the name suggests, Live Love Yoga does not have a studio.

“I have ‘An Eclectic Boutique’ on the sign, but people seem to miss that,” Winther said.

She invites people to come in, socialize — in fact, her friends often refer to the establishment as The Clubhouse — enjoy a cup of tea and see what the shop has to offer.

Live Love Yoga – An Eclectic Boutique is open each day of the week except Monday, and located at 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in the Swiss Chalet center.

Learn more about the shop online at http://www.liveloveyogaboutique.com.