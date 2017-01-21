Tahoe Boys and Girls Club hiring program leaders | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is looking for enthusiastic program leaders who will enjoy working with children.

While parents are working, BGCLT keeps its lights on after school for a safe place for all children to attend.

Since the fall of 2014, the club has grown in membership by 146 percent, resulting in a wait list at both the Al Tahoe and Bijou sites. Although space is a limiting factor, additional staffing would help the club meet the demands of the community and ensure quality programs for members.

“We are delighted that the club has become the after-school and vacation choice for so many families; it is testament to my incredible staff and the work we have put into our programs and service. But we want to ensure that every child who wants to be here can, and so we need more staff and more space,” said Jude Wood, executive director of the club.

Under the direct supervision of the program coordinator, the program leader supervises, evaluates and conducts daily activities with the club’s members, including assisting with their homework and providing fun and educational enrichment activities. Staff may transition between age groups and assignments on a monthly, weekly or even daily basis depending on the specific needs of the BGCLT.

This position is 20 hours per week, Monday through Friday from approximately 2:30-6:30 p.m. on most days, with flexibility to work more hours when the need arises. There will be more hours available during minimum days as well as school vacations.

Program coordinator Ashley Hall encourages anyone who loves working with children and who is patient and kind to apply.

“The club is a really fun place to work,” Hall said. “Every day brings something new and you have the opportunity to learn alongside our members. There is nothing better than seeing a child click with their homework or be inspired by a program you deliver.”

A program leader’s year-round starting salary is $12 per hour with opportunity to grow through the organization. For the full description of the job, visit http://www.bgclt.org/employment. Resume and cover letter can be emailed to the director of operations, Kelly Giardina, at KGarrity@bgclt.org.

This article was provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.