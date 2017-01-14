Tahoe Chamber names new CEO | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce (Tahoe Chamber) recently named Craig A. Schmidt at its new CEO, according to a press release.

Schmidt, described as an accomplished chamber professional with 22 years of experience in business, workforce and tourism development, is currently preparing for his first official day on the job, which is set for Monday, Feb. 6. He is currently serving as the executive director of Chamber of Commerce in Mammoth Lakes, California.

Schmidt is a graduate of the Institute of Organizational Management at the University of Colorado and the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in geology and environmental science from the University of Toledo.

Prior to Mammoth Lakes, Schmidt was CEO of Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce and Business Center, president and CEO of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau in California, and executive director of the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau in Hood River, Oregon.

“My program of work at the Mammoth Lakes Chamber runs parallel to that of the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber, in that we have both adopted the Western Association of Chamber Executives recommended strategies that are relevant to our business community,” Schmidt said during his interviews with the Tahoe Chamber board, according to the press release. “These include business education and workforce development, networking opportunities, business advocacy and community promotion.”

At Mammoth, Schmidt has been actively engaged on behalf of chamber members in a number of community partnerships, serving as a board member of Yosemite Gateway Partners, Digital 395 Broadband Taskforce, the regional Economic Vitality Corporation, as well as chair of the Regional Small Business Development Center and the regional Workforce Investment Board. “I’m excited to work with the Tahoe Chamber board, staff, members and other leaders on the business and community initiatives important to the South Shore,” Schmidt said.

“Our selection committee conducted an extensive recruitment and candidate vetting process,” Tahoe Chamber Board Chair Jason Drew said in the press release. “Craig is an experienced chamber executive and his practical and engaging leadership style is a great match for our organization. That’s why he was the unanimous choice of our full board.”

Drew expressed the board’s thanks to veteran community advocate Steve Teshara, who has served as the Tahoe Chamber’s Interim CEO since mid-July of last year.

“Steve’s commitment and prior experience as a chamber executive was critical to the organization during this time of transition,” Drew said. “Steve will work with Craig during a transition period and will remain Tahoe Chamber’s government affairs liaison.”