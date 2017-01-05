Tahoe Chamber to host charity mixer for Bread & Broth | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tahoe Chamber’s first Connect for a Cause Charity Mixer of 2017 will benefit Bread & Broth’s meal program for kids, which currently provides weekend food bags to over 150 students in South Lake Tahoe.

The charity mixer will be held at Riva Grill on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the B&B 4 Kids program in return for entrance into a raffle to win a two-night stay at Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel.

Bread & Broth is specifically asking for canned spaghetti and meatballs, beef ravioli, stew and chili, tuna, mac ‘n’ cheese instant cups, chicken noodle and vegetable soups, and fruit and applesauce packets.

“Hunger never takes a holiday,” said Carol Gerard, Bread & Broth interim director. “Thanks to the generous and on-going support of the Tahoe Chamber and the Lake Tahoe South Shore community, Bread & Broth is able to help those who struggle with hunger by providing two weekly hot meals and weekend food for K-8 students throughout the school year.”

Bread & Broth, which was founded in 1989 by Rev. John Grace, started the B&B 4 Kids program in October 2015 to help disadvantaged students in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District. In its first year, the program served 106 students. This year, that number grew to 150.

Other raffle prizes at the charity mixer include an Emerald Bay sightseeing cruise aboard the MS Dixie II, a 2017 CALSTAR membership, Summit to Shore chiropractic treatment, and gift certificates to Artemis Lakefront Café, Lakeside Inn and Casino, Overland Meat & Seafood — to name a few.

A photo booth, tasty appetizers and drinks — like Riva Grill’s famous Wet Woody — will round out the event.

A minimum $20 donation for Tahoe Chamber members and $30 for non-members is required to attend. Admission includes one drink ticket and two raffle tickets. All proceeds go to B&B 4 Kids.

Riva Grill is located at 900 Ski Run Blvd.