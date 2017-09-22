Tahoe Transportation District receiving grant for battery-electric powered bus
September 22, 2017
Sen. Catherine Cortex Masto, D-Nev., on Friday, Sept. 15, announced the Tahoe Transportation District will receive a major grant for a battery-electric powered bus.
She said the new bus will benefit both visitors and residents in the Tahoe Basin and help maintain the area's pristine environment.
The grant is for a total of $850,000 and, in addition to its environmental benefits, help address the basin's transportation challenges.
