Tahoe’s Got Talent: Tahoe Beach Retreat & Lodge hosts second annual event | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Have a talent you want to put on display? Now is your chance. Eight to 10 acts will have the chance to demonstrate their skills at the second annual Tahoe’s Got Talent, which returns to the South Shore on Sunday, Jan. 8.

“Last year we had dancing — group and solo — and same with music: group and solo singing. There was everything from opera singers to acoustic guitar players. In terms of dance we had jazz to contemporary to new age; across the board I think we had all types,” said Nikki Verdile, Tahoe Beach Retreat & Lodge director of marketing and events.

The competition is free and open to all ages (minors must be accompanied by an adult) and all talents are welcome. If performers are auditioning with music, they must provide it themselves in MP3 format.

“As long as [the act] can be safely indoors. If the [person] has a fire dance, obviously they should know the parameters of that. But they are indoor tryouts.

“We’re welcoming groups, solo acts, duos — they can be a band if they have all the equipment,” Verdile said.

Tryouts begin at Tahoe Beach Retreat & Lodge on January 8 at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. Three judges will rate performers on a scale of 1-10 in five different categories, and the finalists will be contacted within 48 hours of auditioning.

Chosen participants will move through to the talent show, which takes place Saturday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. Three prizes will be rewarded: 1st place claims $500, 2nd place takes $300 and 3rd place receives $100.

“I just confirmed that Jason Collin, the new city councilmember, is going to guest judge the show.

“On show day our general manager Brandon Reed, Jason Collin and a third [person], who is to be determined, will judge,” Verdile stated.

Dreu Murin Productions puts on the Tahoe’s Got Talent show, which is hosted by the Beach Retreat.

Originally scheduled for late November, tryouts were postponed due to inclement weather. Auditions and the show both take place at Tahoe Beach Retreat & Lodge, located at 3411 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

Learn more about Tahoe’s Got Talent at http://www.tahoebeachretreat.com.