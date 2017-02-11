TRPA accepting nominations for 2017 Lake Spirit Awards | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TRPA accepting nominations for 2017 Lake Spirit Awards
February 11, 2017
The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Lake Spirit Awards, which recognize people exhibiting a special dedication to conserving the lake.
“It takes real people making real progress to ensure Lake Tahoe remains sustainable, healthy and safe for the community and future generations,” Joanne Marchetta, executive director of TRPA, said in a press release. “The Lake Spirit Awards are our way of honoring people making a difference every day.”
TRPA created the Lake Spirit Awards in 2011 to recognize individuals showing exceptional commitment to the Tahoe Basin. The awards were expanded in 2012 to include categories for exemplary citizen and agency representative/environmental scientist. A winner from the North Shore and South Shore will be selected in each category.
The nomination form for the Lake Spirit Awards can be found online at trpa.org/get-involved/lake-spirit-awards/. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, March 17. The TRPA governing board will recognize the Lake Spirit Award winners.
