Under new ownership, Tahoe Tot Spot increases programming for families

This August Jen Goering took over Tahoe Tot Spot, a supervised exercise and play place for families, and already the new business owner has expanded services for South Shore parents and children.

"The whole idea is that it takes a village and that's what we're here for — to create that place where the community can go and they can make those connections and help each other raise their kids," said Goering.

In addition to continuing craft time, game day, and exercise classes for parents, including Zumba, yoga, boot camp and barre circuit, Tahoe Tot Spot just kicked off Music Together, a 10-week family music class that introduces toddlers to instruments and singing songs.

"We are going to be doing lots of fun things in the future like mommy/daughter day, tea parties, and daddy/kid day. I'm trying to get in touch with people about doing support groups for kids that are on the spectrum, there's going to be a breastfeeding support group, and we're looking into doing a postpartum depression support group," said Goering. "Basically we want to be a one-stop shop for fun and support for the community and their families."

Drop-in open play is available for children ages 0-8 to play with toys, jump on the trampoline, play dress-up, socialize and more. Pizza and movie nights are also held throughout the year.

The growing South Lake Tahoe MomTribe recently moved their weekly play date to Tahoe Tot Spot for the added space.

"Transitioning to motherhood is tough sometimes," said Krystal Long, a doula and mother of three who started the group two years ago. "It's important to have people going through the same thing so you can share experiences and resources, and kind of normalize some of the stuff that you might not have expected."

What began as a Facebook group to arrange play dates in Long's living room has grown to a community of over 300 local women connecting through social media and organizing activities for both moms and children.

To accommodate this increased focus on activities for parents and children alike, Goering has plans to overhaul the interior of Tahoe Tot Spot.

"I want the space to look more like Tahoe. I want pine trees, bears, raccoons, and eagles painted on the walls. We're going to do an aspen grove meadow on the very back wall — just more earthy," said Goering. "We're still going to have bright fun kid colors, but it's going to be more adult friendly as well."

The changes will hopefully be completed in the next few months.

"There is no other space like this for families," continued Goering. "I want this to be a place for kids to feel welcome and have fun, and where parents can come and feel supported."

For more information on Tahoe Tot Spot, its calendar of activities and pricing, visit http://www.tahoetotspot.com.

Tahoe Tot Spots is located at 1012 Al Tahoe Blvd., near Denny's, in South Lake Tahoe.