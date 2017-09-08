‘We the People’: Lake Tahoe art show focused on compassion formed as result of presidential election

In the wake of the 2016 presidential election, local creatives formed the all-new Tahoe Activist Artists, an organization focused on working toward a compassionate world. On Saturday, Sept. 9, the group hosts its first event, a show entitled "We the People: Tahoe Artists Visualize a World of Conversation and Connection."

"[Tahoe Activist Artists] is a new organization formed by Shelley Zentner in response to the election in November of 2016. [The show] took a few months — Shelley got us together, invited a bunch of artists and we worked out our feelings about the election over time.

"We started meeting in January or February, after the inauguration. Over time we kept meeting and we created a body of work that was based on compassion," said Kim Wyatt, one of the participating artists and Tahoe Letterpress representative.

We the People features the work of 16 local artists from a variety of disciplines ranging from oil paintings to sculptures, mixed media and more.

"There is a little bit of everything — it's everyone's unique response to our current political climate, and it developed over time.

"[The goal] is to encourage conversation and compassion. We like to inspire people and promote hope," Wyatt noted.

Recommended Stories For You

In addition to art, We the People also offers a panel discussion and a silent auction featuring a piece from local artist Phyllis Shafer. Proceeds from the auction will go to Live Violence Free and Bread and Broth 4 Kids.

"Most of the artwork will be for sale and proceeds go to local organizations. Each artist gets to pick [the organization], so there's a variety," Wyatt said.

The event is family-friendly and free to attend, with activities for kids as well as food, music and drinks.

The interactive art exhibit is held at Tahoe Mountain Lab from 4-8 p.m., but at 3 p.m. a group will meet at High Vibe Society on the corner of Third Street and U.S. 50 for the March for a Compassionate World, a public event that ends at the exhibit.

We the People is sponsored by Tahoe Arts Alliance, a newly formed nonprofit in South Lake Tahoe dedicated to advocating, promoting and connecting the arts.

Tahoe Mountain Lab is located at 3079 Harrison Avenue #12.

Learn more about Tahoe Activist Artists at http://www.tahoeactivistartists.com, and about Tahoe Arts Alliance at http://www.tahoeartsalliance.org.