Whole Foods: Amazon merger won’t impact South Lake Tahoe store | TahoeDailyTribune.com

On Friday Amazon announced that it would acquire Whole Food Market for $13.7 billion — a move that will have no impact on incoming brick-and-mortar stores, said the supermarket chain.

"There are no changes to previous store announcements," Brooke Buchanan, vice president of Whole Foods Market, wrote in an email to the Tribune.

Whole Foods Market announced last November that it would be bringing its less-expensive 365 by Whole Foods Market to South Lake Tahoe. The store is slated to be the largest tenant in the commercial shopping center being built on the Knights Inn parcel and neighboring vacant lot by Halferty Development Company.

South Lake Tahoe City Manager Nancy Kerry confirmed that nothing has changed with Whole Food's plan for its South Shore store.

"Halferty spoke to Whole Foods today and they indicate no change in their business model," said Kerry. "Whole Foods will continue to operate as Whole Foods."

Demolition of the Knights Inn will start in June or July. Whole Foods is expected to open its doors in the spring of 2019; however, other smaller sections of the shopping center might open sooner.