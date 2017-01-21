young women of distinction | TahoeDailyTribune.com

young women of distinction
January 21, 2017
Ten South Shore high school girls were named “Young Women of Distinction” and honored with a luncheon by the Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Emily Abuhajleh, Sierra Bedwell, Maya Brosch, Lacey Chappel, Emily Doyle and Maia Smith of South Tahoe High and Samantha Forvilly, Eva Fuller-Wilmarth, Aspen Kidd and Marissa Maidman of Whittell High were recognized for their exceptional performance in academics, athletics, leadership positions and community service.
