LTCC honors longtime local dentist with distinguished alumni award | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation is pleased to announce that longtime local dentist Dr. Deanna Brothers will be the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award at this year's commencement ceremony.

Each year, LTCC's Foundation recognizes one special alumnus to receive this prestigious award for their exemplary achievements in their particular endeavors in life.

Dr. Brothers has been a resident of South Lake Tahoe since 1969. She is a South Tahoe High School graduate who went on to receive her associate degree in social science from LTCC in 1980. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology at California State Sacramento, then pursued a doctorate in dental surgery from the University of Pacific School of Dentistry in San Francisco, graduating in 1988. Her general dentistry practice has been in business in South Lake Tahoe for 29 years.

In nominating her for the Distinguished Alumni Award, LTCC Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco said, "Dr. Brothers is an important part of our community, where she is well-known and respected by many. She's been a longtime advocate for our students' success, and she embraces lifelong learning, continuing to take classes at LTCC to support her own educational journey. She is an LTCC alumna that exemplifies the key role that community colleges play in higher education: a sound investment that provides a solid foundation for lifelong success."

Dr. Brothers has served on the LTCC Foundation since 2010. She's been an active member and tireless supporter of the South Shore community, participating in everything from the St. Baldrick's Foundation head shaving fundraiser to serving as president of the St. Theresa Catholic Church Board, contributing to the building of that church in 2000. She continues to volunteer at the church, helping to feed the hungry in our community, and she's also donated hundreds of hours of her time to provide free dental care for adults and children in the community.

The entire South Shore community is welcome to attend LTCC's commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. on the soccer field.

This article was provided by Lake Tahoe Community College.