Mac the Naw: Topaz Lodge Derby starts in January | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Hello fellow anglers. If you want to keep in shape for fishing, go put up some Christmas lights.

That, my friends, will keep you in perfect shape to start off the new year at Topaz Lake, because fishing line and Christmas lights will catch on any and every thing they touch. They both have the ability to tangle without trying. Only an angler would know these similarities.

The year is coming to and end, and with one ending comes the opening of Topaz Lake fishing season on Jan. 1. This year the lake will have plenty of water for all boat launches to be open. The annual Topaz Lodge Fishing Derby will run from Jan. 1 to April 16.

Where else can you get paid to go fishing? Each Topaz Lodge tagged fish will be worth $100 cash, $10 in free slot play, plus five entries into the drawing. Catch a 2-pound or heavier trout and get $5 free slot play and five drawing entries. Each week the two largest trout entered into the derby will be awarded $25 cash for fist place and $25 in free slot play for the second largest trout. All eligible trout must be brought in to the Topaz General Store to be officially weighed.

The derby is open to anglers 21 years of age or older and must be a Topaz Lodge slot member. Becoming a Topaz Lodge slot member only takes you less than it took to reel in your fish. Each weighed trout will be marked with a hole punch in the dorsal fin to eliminate any fish from being weighed twice. Any anglers presenting a trout determined not caught in Topaz lake or not following the rules, may be subject to disqualification.

The rules are simple: Catch a big fish and you are rewarded. Break the rules and you get nothing but shame and the boot from the derby. The Topaz Lodge reserves all rights to the derby and this promotion. For a full list of rules and regulations, go to the Topaz Lodge website or you can pick up a copy when you visit the lodge. If you plan on going to the opening day celebration and want to stay at the lodge, call ahead to reserve a room at 775-266-3338. If you plan on camping or doing some shore fishing, bring your patience and get ready to be squeezed in real tight.

If the weather cooperates, there can be more than 200 anglers for the Topaz opener. I have been in contact with the Nevada Department of Wildlife over the last few months. NDOW has planted more than 20,000 pounds of various strains of rainbow trout in Topaz Lake in just the last two and a half months — get ready to have some fun.

A few other things to remember: California anglers will need a 2017 fishing license and those fishing from a boat will need to register your boat for the 2017 season. You can register your boat online in five minutes and print out a temporary registration slip until your new tags arrive, but you must have the copy with you while boating.

Hope to see you on opening day. Ice fishing is coming up soon, most of the higher lakes are frozen but not safe yet to venture out on. My rule of thumb is 8 to 10 inches of solid ice before I venture out.

I hope your next fishing adventure is a great one. If you have any questions or reports in our local area, call the Naw Line at 775-267-9722. Have a photo of your catch? Send it to dprice@recordcourier.com. See you on the waters; good fishin’ and tight lines.