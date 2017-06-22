Madison Hudson and Revival continue Heavenly Village summer concerts | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Summer is the season for live outdoor music. The trend continues on Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, at Heavenly Village with performances from Wheatland, California native Madison Hudson and Revival.

Hudson took a risk in order to get where she is today: She convinced her parents to use her college tuition money for sound gear that she could use with her band. In return, Hudson promised to graduate high school early and use the money she earned from singing to pay for college on her own.

"Never one to let something stand in her way of getting on stage and sharing her passion of country music, Madison has had the opportunity over the last four years to sing with some of the best vocalists around," states Hudson's online biography.

One such act was a performance alongside the Doobie Brothers, whom she shared the stage with at age 16. Four years prior, she recorded her first song and produced a music video.

"Never one to be labeled or placed in a category, Madison's vocals are unique in country music. Madison can be found in the audience of a show as much as on stage, always wanting to take the music closer to the listener and drawing them in," continues her bio.

She takes the stage in Heavenly Village on Friday, June 23, at 5 p.m.

Twenty-four hours later, Revival rocks the same venue. Both gigs are free to attend and suitable for all ages.

Learn more about Heavenly Village's summer concert series at http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action