Man sought for alleged commercial burglaries in Truckee

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stole a number of vehicles, and then used those vehicles to ram the front doors of local business for the purpose of burglarizing the establishments.

Truckee Police Department investigators identified the suspect as Richard Anthony Lenning, 37. He is allegedly responsible for stealing more than $100,000 worth of property from Truckee businesses.

A felony, no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for Lenning, who apparently has ties to the Placerville and Pollock Pines area, as well as Sparks and Silver Springs, Nev.

“Evidence collection and processing from the crime scenes forensically linked Lenning to these crimes,” the police department said in a statement.

Lenning stands 6 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Lenning is asked to contact Detective Lisa Madden at 530-550-2330 or Sgt. Danny Renfrow at 530-550-2339.