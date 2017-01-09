Many still without power in El Dorado, Placer counties | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Poor road conditions and closures are delaying Liberty Utilities’ crews ability to deal with power outages from lines downed by mudslides and fallen trees.

As of 3:30 a.m, customers from Emerald Bay through and including Tahoma have power; however, all other West Shore customers remain without power. The estimated restoration time is 5 p.m. today.

“NV Energy crews are assisting Liberty crews in addition to the contracted crews called in three days ago. There are two power lines that have been affected by mudslides and downed trees, and two of NV Energy sources that supply Liberty were affected by mudslides,” said spokeswoman Kathy Carter by email.

“Road closures are hampering efforts to get supplies and crews to needed locations. We ask our customers to continue to check this website for updates as our Customer Call Center will not have the latest information.”

Carter warns that “sporadic outages” may occur as branches and trees falls throughout the day.

As of 11:50 a.m., 1,338 residencies in El Dorado County, 3,977 in Placer County are without power.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.