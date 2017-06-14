Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval signs marijuana bills | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval signs marijuana bills
June 14, 2017
Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed several marijuana bills including the measure regulating advertising of recreational marijuana projects.
SB344 creates labeling requirements and restricts marketing marijuana edibles in a manner that would appeal to children. Edibles will come in opaque, child-proof packages.
In addition, he signed SB487 imposing a 15 percent wholesale tax on marijuana products as well as AB422.
Together, those bills help simplify taxation of the project by allowing “single stream” wholesaling from cultivation to production to retail sales by dispensaries. That means sellers don’t have to maintain separate inventories of pot products but can impose the different and lower tax rates on medical marijuana at the cash register.
