Nevada’s on-again, off-again marijuana sales back on | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Nevada’s on-again, off-again marijuana sales back on
June 23, 2017
Nevada Department of Taxation spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein says the agency plans to issue recreational retail licenses next week even if it doesn’t approve any distribution licenses caught up in a Carson City judge’s court order.
She told The Associated Press that under the emergency regulation, any legally licensed retailer that has inventory left over from the medical program would be allowed to sell the pot products for recreational use effective July 1.
That could include as many as 25 medical dispensaries in the Las Vegas-area and four in Reno.
