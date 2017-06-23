 Nevada’s on-again, off-again marijuana sales back on | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Nevada’s on-again, off-again marijuana sales back on

AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File

FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, vials filled with samples of marijuana are arranged at the Blum medical marijuana dispensary, in Reno, Nev. Nevada's marijuana regulators are working furiously to launch recreational sales on July 1, a fast-approaching deadline that could hinge on a court deciding whether the powerful liquor industry should be guaranteed a piece of the pot pie before tourists and residents can light up. Lawyers for the liquor industry, marijuana retailers and the state are facing a judge Monday, June 19, 2017, to argue whether Nevada has the authority to issue marijuana distribution licenses to anyone besides alcohol distributors.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s marijuana regulators may have found a way around a judge’s order that threatens to block the state’s first recreational pot sales scheduled to begin next month.Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed onto an emergency regulation intended to allow recreational sales to begin July 1 at some existing medical dispensaries.

Nevada Department of Taxation spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein says the agency plans to issue recreational retail licenses next week even if it doesn’t approve any distribution licenses caught up in a Carson City judge’s court order.

She told The Associated Press that under the emergency regulation, any legally licensed retailer that has inventory left over from the medical program would be allowed to sell the pot products for recreational use effective July 1.

That could include as many as 25 medical dispensaries in the Las Vegas-area and four in Reno.