Meet the new Tahoe Daily Tribune sports editor

The Tahoe Daily Tribune has a new sports editor, and he's already making his presence known.

Bill Rozak officially joined in late August. He comes to Tahoe from the Union Democrat in Sonora, California, where he served as the sports editor since 2009.

Rozak has nearly two decades of sports journalism experience.

We asked him a series of questions to help the community learn a little bit more about him.

Where did you live before here?

I moved here from Sonora, CA. It's also where I graduated from high school.

Why did you become a journalist?

I loved newspapers as a kid. I was addicted to baseball box scores and every morning while waiting for the school bus, I would cobble together 25 cents so I could get my fix. There was no internet and morning newspapers were the fastest way to get results from national games. I have never really lost my love for newspapers and reading about sports in general and I drifted the journalism way. It was a natural fit for me.

What do you do for fun?

I love to ski, rock climb, hike, run, bike, swim, basically anything in the outdoors is where my passion lies. But skiing by far out weighs my other interests. I love getting into the backcountry when the resorts close and this past year I skied into August for the first time.

Is there anything about living in Tahoe that excites you?

Everything. I am so excited to explore everything I almost feel paralyzed because there are so many things to do and explore. So I don't plan on leaving anytime soon. I hope my employer feels the same way.

If you could have lunch with anyone, living or dead, who would you choose?

My first pick that comes to mind is Lou Holtz. I love college football and have been a Notre Dame fan since my dad converted me when I was young. Another would be Les Claypool from the band Primus. I'm on a Primus kick right now and nothing else has played on my car stereo for a few months.

What's the coolest place you've ever traveled to?

Telluride, Colorado. I took a vacation there three years ago during the winter while California was in drought, and the entire seven days I spent skiing there, it snowed everyday and the fresh powder left my brain scarred, in a spectacular way.

What's the worst movie you've ever seen/why?

I'm not much of a movie buff, but I'm a fan of Stephen King. The Dark Tower movie that recently hit the big screen, I don't even know what I watched. The names were the same, but that's not the way I envisioned what the movie should look like. Or even close.

Best concert you've been to?

I've been to many concerts and a handful stick out. I've seen Metallica several times, Ozzy Osbourne several times, Iron Maiden — I'm a metalhead mostly — The best shows might have been Ozzy, Maiden, Primus and Pantera. Primus and Pantera were opening bands and blew away the headline acts. It's a tough call.

Favorite season (spring/summer/fall/winter) and why?

WINTER!! The white goodness that falls from the sky every year is like a religion. And when it doesn't fall soon enough, or fast enough, or enough, it affects my whole disposition. Is it winter yet?

Bill Rozak can be reached at brozak@tahoedailytribune.com 530-542-8010.