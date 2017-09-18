Missing woman has ties to South Lake Tahoe, Carson City and Reno areas

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 56-year-old woman who is missing.

Sara Reyes was reported missing on Sept. 10. The sheriff’s office says Reyes is possibly homeless, and has previously been in the South Lake Tahoe, Carson City and Reno areas.

Reyes was entered into the National Crime Information Center out of Carson City. The case number is 2017-5799.

Anyone with other information on the whereabouts of Reyes is asked to call Detective Sal Acosta at 775-283-7855 or sacosta@carson.org, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677). Those providing information can remain anonymous.