MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa hosts Extreme Midget Wrestling

If you go …

Have you ever wanted to experience Extreme Midget Wrestling in person? Now is your chance.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, Late-Nite Productions presents "The Baddest Little Show on Earth" with the Extreme Midget Wrestling Federation.

The event, held at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, begins at 10 p.m. and takes place in the venue's Blu Nightclub.

"The show is broken into five extreme midget matches of crazy, non-stop midget mayhem! Midgets jump off bars, hit each other with props and they take it out of the ring and wrestle in the crowd.

"There is nothing these extreme midgets won't do to defend their titles!" states a press release from Late-Nite Productions.

But that's not all.

"We will also incorporate midget games such as Kiss the Midget Contest!" continues the release. "These guys can do a push-up with one arm; can you?"

Tickets, available online through Ticketmaster, range from $20-$25 (plus tax and fees). Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend. Learn more about the event at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

The venue is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action