MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa’s 2017 Summer Solstice Celebration kicks off Tahoe’s next season | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Kick off the official start of summer with the 2017 Summer Solstice Celebration at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Tuesday, June 20.

Featuring artists such as AtYyA, Goopsteppa, Sharu, Benjah Ninjah and Beatkarma, the party begins at 10 p.m. in Blu Nightclub.

"The music of AtYyA features deep alluring basslines, mesmerizing percussive grooves, heart-touching melodies, vast ethereal atmospheres and raw sounds from our earth, which are synergistically breathing and merging into endlessly unfolding sonic fractals," states AtYyA's Facebook biography.

The DJ, who has 13 years of electronic music production under his belt, headlines the party alongside Montreal-based Goopsteppa.

"After many years of performing as a DJ, he started releasing his own musical creations in the early spring of 2013, making an instant impression on the scene with his blend of futuristic melodic bass music, subversive soundscapes, captivating beats and surreal textures," states Goopsteppa's Facebook biography.

South Lake Tahoe-based Beatkarma also performs at the party.

"Beatkarma's high energy and dynamic shows compel crowds to dance with abandon," states the artist's bio.

Advance tickets are $15, and admission goes up to $17 on the day of the show. Prices do not include tax or fees.

The general admission show is open to guests over the age of 21.

Learn more about the gig online at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

The venue is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action