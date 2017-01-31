Mountaintop coworking space hosts grand opening at Heavenly (photos) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tahoe Mountain Lab held its grand opening on Monday, Jan. 30, for the company’s second coworking space atop Heavenly Mountain Resort.

The event was open to members of the community and featured a ribbon cutting ceremony above a cloud-covered Lake Tahoe just outside the ski-in, ski-out office.

Mountain Lab owners Bernard and Cristi Creegan and David and Jamie Orr partnered with Vail Resorts to open the space this December. Located in the Lakeview Lodge at the top of the California Tram, the new location features 16 desks, lockers for stashing laptops, and high-speed Internet.

For more information on Tahoe Mountain Lab’s new location, visit http://www.tahoemountainlab.com.