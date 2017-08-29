Musician Laura Love performs at Valhalla Tahoe

If you go …

Valhalla Tahoe's summer of unique performances continues on Wednesday, Aug. 30, with well-versed musician Laura Love.

"Media, fans and record labels have struggled to define this inimitable musician's colorful style, which embraces bits of the blues, bluegrass, jazz, folk, gospel, reggae and country," states Valhalla's website.

Love has given her music the monickers "Folk-Funk," "Afro-Celtic" and "Hip-Alachian."

"Regardless of how she is described, Laura has an indisputable and uncanny knack for enthralling audiences from all walks of life, from octogenarians who line up to hear straight-ahead bluegrass to the pierced-and-tattooed set to their middle-aged parents," concludes the site.

The artist has released over 10 albums and harbors a strong stage presence.

"On stage, Laura's voice soars into the stratosphere while her side-men and women back her up with layered harmonies and stellar instrumental support, usually in the form of acoustic guitars, mandolin, fiddle, banjo and the occasional accordion," states Love's online biography.

Recommended Stories For You

She takes the stage at Valhalla's Boathouse Theatre (located at 1 Valhalla Road) at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the South Shore gig range from $20-$35 and are available online at http://www.valhallatahoe.com, which offers additional information.

Learn more about Love at http://www.lauralovemusic.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action