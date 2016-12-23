Nearly 1,300 Douglas County homes without power | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Nearly 1,300 Douglas County homes lost electricity on Friday morning, according to NV Energy.

Of those homes, 1,101 were located in Minden, with 138 in Gardnerville.

The power outage was first reported at 10:34 a.m. and was attributed to high winds.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the outage is affecting traffic lights.

Minden-Tahoe Airport reported two 51 mph wind gusts this morning so far.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. today with snow expected to fall through the night.

Road controls have been in effect on Kingsbury Grade and Spooner Summit.