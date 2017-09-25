Nevada County prosecutor: Child sex suspect caught at airport

Nevada County authorities last week caught a Sacramento man wanted on a child sex charge after the federal Department of Homeland Security tipped them off, prosecutors said.

Moses D. Clark, 22, faces a charge of sexual penetration with a child under 10 years old. Arrested Friday at the Sacramento International Airport, Clark remained held Tuesday, Sept. 19, under $200,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Clark, who's scheduled to appear Sept. 28 in Superior Court here, allegedly touched a girl in February 2016. The girl told her mother, who reported it the following month to authorities, said Chris Walsh, assistant district attorney.

The case stalled for over a year. Then in July, prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against Clark, leading to an arrest warrant being filed, Walsh said.

On Friday, Sept. 15, Clark was going to take a plane to Canada. Authorities noticed his outstanding warrant in a computer system and contacted Nevada County officials, Walsh said.

"It's pretty rare for us to get a call from homeland security," he added. "They arrested him in the airport right before he got on the plane."