Nevada gas prices should stabilize after increases from Hurricane Harvey

Nevada residents are seeing an increase in gasoline prices at the pump this month in the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Though Northern Nevada relies mostly on Northern California refineries for gasoline instead of the Gulf Coast, the state still experienced an increase in gas prices when oil refineries in Texas shut down production during Harvey.

The hurricane shut down around 25 percent of the U.S. refining capacity when it flooded Houston, driving the national average price of gasoline up almost 35 cents.

In Nevada, prices jumped almost 18 cents this month.

AAA Nevada spokesman Michael Blasky said Nevada was protected from the largest spikes in prices from Harvey because the region gets its gasoline from California was not immune to the increase seen in the global market.

"An incident as severe as Harvey will have a big impact on the global supply chain, even if that region doesn't supply Nevada's gas," Blasky said. "Combined with strong summer travel demand on the West Coast, it means motorists in Nevada are seeing the highest gas prices in two years."

Recommended Stories For You