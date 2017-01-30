Nevada requests federal emergency assessment | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Division on Emergency Management has formally requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency conduct a damage assessment in Carson City, Pyramid Lake Band of Paiute Tribe’s Reservation and Douglas, Lyon County, Storey and Washoe counties.

The state’s preliminary damage assessment team spent time in the field with county officials and tribal nations affected by the recent winter storms to determine the amount of damage to public infrastructure and private property.

Once the preliminary assessments are complete, Gov. Brian Sandoval will determine whether a major disaster declaration request should be made.

If granted, the federal major disaster declaration would provide assistance to public entities like cities, counties, schools, and certain private not-for-profit organizations for uninsured and eligible storm-related damage to public infrastructure.

FEMA would reimburse 75 percent of eligible costs and the state, tribal nations, or municipalities (or certain non-profits) are responsible for 25 percent.

The joint federal/state PDA team will begin the week of Jan. 30.

In Carson City, people seeking information about disaster-related services should call 775-887-2355.