New Beacon Basin in Meyers seeks donations | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A Beacon Basin for avalanche transceiver practice and training has opened at the Lake Valley Fire Protection District (LVFPD) station in Meyers, but more donations are needed to get the facility completely funded.

“As more people are getting out in the Tahoe backcountry, there is an increased need for individuals to learn how to use their avalanche safety equipment,” according to a release from the Meyers Community Foundation, which in conjunction with Sierra Avalanche Center donated a majority of the funds for the equipment.

The Beacon Basin will be open Thursday through Sunday during the winter month. LVFPD will maintain it and coordinate free transceiver trainings once or twice a month. Free air canister refills for backcountry airbags will also be available.

The Meyers Community Foundation is asking for the community’s help in raising the remaining $1,000 needed to pay for the Beacon Basin. Donations can be made at http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org/take-action.

The Beacon Basin will not be open during large storms due to snow removal operations. To stay up-to-date on the Beacon Basin, visit http://www.facebook.com/LakeValleyFire or call 530-577-3737.