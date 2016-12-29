New Year’s Eve on North Shore: North Mississippi Allstars headline Crystal Bay Club Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

North Mississippi Allstars headline North Shore’s Crystal Bay Club Casino with their blues-infused rock ‘n’ roll for two consecutive nights, beginning Friday, Dec. 30.

Sons of Memphis rock legend Jim Dickinson, brothers Luther and Cody formed the band in 1996 and released their first album, “Shake Hands With Shorty,” in 2000.

“Their debut proved to be a success and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. After earning two more Grammy nominations in the same category for ‘51 Phantom’ and ‘Electric Blue Watermelon,’ the North Mississippi Allstars earned the reputation as one of the most intriguing acts to merge from the loam of Southern blues and roots rock,” states the band’s online biography.

Luther and Cody pursued different projects in 2008 before reuniting in 2010 to record “Keys to the Kingdom” after their father passed away.

“Jim had always told them, ‘You need to be playing music together. You are better together than you will ever be apart,’” continues the bio. The duo has since released four albums, including 2015’s “Freedom & Dreams.”

North Mississippi Allstars return to Crystal Bay on New Year’s Eve for a 10 p.m. show.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday gigs are $30 and $50, respectively. Both prices do not include ticket fees.

Crystal Bay Club Casino is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Additional information is available at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com, and ticket purchases are conducted through http://www.ticketmaster.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action