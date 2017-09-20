Lake Tahoe South Shore nonprofits can apply for American Century Championship celebrity golf money

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority is now accepting applications from local nonprofits hoping to share in some of the money generated by the 28th American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament earlier this year.

LTVA announced Monday, Sept. 18, that it will be accepting applications through Oct. 13. The visitors authority, according to a press release, is looking to distribute an additional $51,000.

LTVA in partnership with NBC Sports and American Century Investments, previously directed $62,000 to volunteer organizations that worked at the event and other initiatives during tournament week, including area high schools, Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe Booster Club, Tahoe Fund and the Gene Upshaw Scholarship Fund.

In total, tournament partners will provide $113,000 to local nonprofits, agencies and schools.

For funding consideration groups must meet 501(c)3 certified nonprofit guidelines, provide an outline of their mission, describe how the donation will be used and indicate impact in the community, and be located in South Lake Tahoe, California, or in the Tahoe Township portion of Douglas County.

The application is available at ltva.org under Community News and must be received by noon Friday, Oct. 13.

Recommended Stories For You

Recipients will be presented with checks at the LTVA Board of Directors meeting, Thursday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $850,000 have been distributed to more than 80 local nonprofits to assist more than 10,500 individuals. In all, 20 Lake Tahoe area nonprofits received donations last year from ACC.

The 29th annual American Century Championship is scheduled for July 10-15, 2018.