North Lake Tahoe-Truckee is chock-full of family friendly events, activities for Fourth of July | TahoeDailyTribune.com

North Lake Tahoe is the most happening place to be this Fourth of July. To help organize your family plans, below is a list of celebrations offering activities all week long.

38th Annual July 3 Fireworks and Beach Party

The highly anticipated, family friendly beach party brings food vendors, a beer, wine and mixed drink garden, and live music from the San Diego Marine’s Double Time Brass Band for all to enjoy. Fun, Independence Day activities include face painting, watermelon eating and sand castle building contests, and a raffle to win a standup paddleboard.

Kids and adults alike will delight in playing at Kings Beach State Recreation Area during the free event until 9:30p.m., when the fireworks spectacular will begin. Preferred seating during the fireworks show is available for $20 per person.

“Many are surprised to learn that fireworks cost approximately $1,000 per minute,” said Joy Doyle, executive director of the North Tahoe Business Association.

“To offset the high cost, North Tahoe Business Association puts on a Beach Party as a fundraiser and invites everyone to attend and support the fireworks at this fun, community celebration.”

If Kings Beach is on your radar this Independence Day, plan on celebrating Beach Party-style — the way the NTBA has done it since 1979.

Where: North Tahoe Event Center, Kings Beach

When: Monday, July 3 | 4-10 p.m.

Online: http://www.northtahoebusiness.org

Red, White and Tahoe Blue Celebration

Red, White and Tahoe Blue has hosted a Fourth of July celebration beaming with community spirit for the past 10 years.

After a kick-off Flag Raising Ceremony, festival highlights include an Independence Day parade, community fair, ice cream eating contest, pancake breakfasts, and several events honoring veterans and showcasing their skill.

Adults will enjoy the wine and cheese tasting and performance by the TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus while there are plenty of fun activities for the kids like chalk drawing, a parachute and rescue demonstration hosted by veterans; there’s even a rubber duck race — all leading up to the Fireworks Extravaganza at 9:30 p.m. with the Marine Band of San Diego 2017.

Chairman Tim Callicrate of the Red, White and Tahoe Blue Board said the organization’s volunteers and donors have been able to create wonderful community activation thanks to over 30,000 hours in work hours. He added that more than $1.5 million had been donated to showcase their fireworks, concerts, parades, veterans’ tributes, and community festivities over the past 10 years.

Be sure to mark your calendar and swing by Incline Village from Saturday through Tuesday for fun activities the whole family will enjoy.

Where: Incline Village

When: Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4

Online: http://www.redwhitetahoeblue.com

July Ginormous Fireworks Show and Family Beach Party

2017 marks 72 years that Tahoe City has been celebrating the Fourth of July with what has been hailed as one of America’s best fireworks displays. What better way to spend the day than on Commons Beach and in downtown Tahoe City eating good food, taking in gorgeous views, and ultimately basking in the glory of their largest and most dazzling fireworks show to date.

“We’re one of the few lakeside destinations where you can watch the fireworks from the beach,” said executive director of the Tahoe City Downtown Association, JT Chevallier.

“We encourage everyone to come out early and get their plans dialed in. Beware, it’s coming faster than you could ever think so make those plans now to be in Tahoe, you don’t want to be anywhere else.”

Park the car and forget about it, Tahoe City has it all covered for a full day of activities, food and entertainment.

Where: Tahoe City

When: Tuesday, July 4

Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org

Fourth of July Parade

A Truckee tradition, the Fourth of July Parade, will hit the streets of historic Brickelltown district on Tuesday with their signature theme, “Truckee – Base Camp for a Big Life”.

The parade’s grand marshall will be former town manager, Tony Lashbrook, who retired after 36 years in public service.

President and CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Lynn Saunders, said “The Truckee Chamber of Commerce has been producing the parade for decades. And while each year is different, the community spirit, fun time, and bit smiles are always the same. We often say it is the ‘quintessential display of small town Americana’. It is a true community event and celebration, and a favorite of locals and visitors alike. Kids who have grown up here and moved away often come back to enjoy this longtime favorite Truckee tradition.”

Clear your schedules, there’s fun to be had before the parade even begins. From 7-10 a.m. guests are invited to the Truckee Fire Pancake Breakfast at Station 92.

At 9:50 a.m. the celebration welcomes guests to participate in the fun wave of the Firecracker Mile — a 1-mile, gravity fed, fun downhill run for all ages and ability levels. Those looking for more of a challenge can pre-register for the elite wave at 9:40a.m.

Whether you’re there for the pancakes, the fun run, or the parade — it’s sure to be a wonderful day in downtown Truckee.

Where: Truckee

When: Tuesday, July 4 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Online: http://www.chamber.truckee.com

Fourth of July Pacific Fine Arts Festival

North Lake Tahoe is full of incredible local talent that will be on display for you to enjoy over the course of four shopping-filled days — you’re sure to leave with some newfound treasures.

“The reason this event is fun (is) because we’ve been doing it for six or seven years now at Homewood,” said co-director, Troy Mounier who runs the festival alongside his wife, Dana.

“It’s really nice, people like to stop by during their vacation here up to the lake; in between bicycling or enjoying the water we get a lot of people who drive past and stop by, see the pieces the artists have and they end up going home with a nice gift or souvenir that they didn’t expect to have when they first came up.”

This Independence Day, spend time at the artisan festival with a myriad of handcrafted wearables, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork, photography, furniture, paintings, and more.

Where: Homewood Mountain Resort

When: Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Online: http://www.pacificfinearts.com

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Below are various community beach cleanup events.

No Plastic Tahoe Beach Cleanup

Tahoe Flow Arts Studio presents this cleanup effort following the fireworks show on July 3 in conjunction with the “No Plastic Tahoe.” Their initiative is to eventually eliminate the sale of single use plastic in the Tahoe basin.

Bring the family to the Kings Beach Pier for a beach cleanup, followed by a BBQ potluck, games, lake fun, and more. Bags and gloves will be provided; please bring your own drink cups, utensils and reusable containers for food.

When: Tuesday, July 4 | 8 a.m.

Online: http://www.tahoeflowartsstudio.com

Keep Tahoe Blue Beach Cleanups

Help rid the shoreline of 1,500 pounds of leftover fireworks display alongside the League to Save Lake Tahoe. Garbage bags, dumpsters, and high fives will be provided along with hot coffee, snacks and raffle items for volunteers. The League will have cleanup sites set up at Commons Beach, Kings Beach, Kiva Beach, Nevada Beach, and Regan Beach.

RSVP via email: events@keeptahoeblue.org.

When: Wednesday, July 5 | 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Online: http://www.keeptahoeblue.org

