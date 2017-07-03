Northstar California Resort blasts into summer with opening of mountain bike trails (video) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Barreling down a section of single-track trail with a cloud of dust following, blasting past trees and boulders, down narrow sections, carving around corners, and then soaring into the air off a tabletop jump.

It’s a typical summer afternoon at Northstar California Resort, where mountain bikers can take advantage of lift services to reach the top of the mountain, before bolting down one of 42 different trails, allowing for countless options to ride down before doing it all over again.

Northstar opened its summer operations on Friday, June 16, and opened the upper-mountain Zephyr lift on Saturday, June 24. The resort offers state-of-the-art mountain bikes rentals, and an array of different options for lessons for riders just starting out, up to more advanced bikers.

The resort’s routes include mellow, beginner trails, flow trails, jumps, and some of the gnarliest downhill terrain around.

According to Specialized Academy Instructor Luke Sheppard, Northstar’s signature trail, LiveWire, is the only fully irrigated trail in the country, where riders whip off several jumps, ride berms, and other advanced features.

For those who aren’t ready for a run like LiveWire, the Specialized Bike Academy can get any novice ready to rip the trails.

“The Specialized Academy is in its second year,” Sheppard said. “We run a price for the Specialized Academy (of) $239 (group rate), seven days a week, Specialized bike, lift ticket, all day coaching, so it’s a great deal.”

For two seasons now Sheppard has taught the Specialized Academy, which includes a bike rental, a helmet, body armor, and gloves.

The academy puts riders on one of Northstar’s world-class 2017 Specialized Enduro mountain bikes, which retail in the range of $8,000.

The bikes suspension system gives riders the feeling of biking on a trampoline and can take on any of the trails at the resort.