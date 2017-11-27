Alvin C. Folks

April 18, 1925 ~ December 8, 2016

Al passed away at the age of 91 at Barton Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, CA.

Alvin was born at home in Foster, Washington, a small town near Seattle, to Ivan C. Folks and Alice Mayer Folks.

He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Maxine White.

He is survived by Elizabeth, his wife of 67 years; his 3 children; 3 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

Al was a very tenderhearted, spiritual man. He is missed by many for his love, kindness and compassion to others.

Memorial service will be held December 9th, 2017, at 1pm at South Shore Assembly of God Church, 886 Glorene Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA.