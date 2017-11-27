Anacito Revilla Jr. passed away on November 15th, 2017 at 3:55 a.m. He passed away in peace with our lovely Jackie's care and a long time friend, Dianne Burns who held his hand all through the night.

Cito lived a long happy life in the heavens of South Lake Tahoe for the last 47 years. He leaves behind his son, Simon Revilla; his daughter Tonya Revilla; his grand children, Brittany, Kendall, Jeremy and Zayne; his 4 great grandchildren; his brother Gilbert Revilla as well as Gilbert's wife Zaundra; and Cito's 4 nieces and nephews. Now he gets to join his wife Bonnie and his grandson Jeremy in the heavens above.

We would like to invite everyone that knew him to a Celebration of his Life on December 9th at 12:00 p.m. at the American Legion located at 2748 Young St. (Right off of Hwy 50). There will be a full Military Honor Guard service as well as all who have loved him. Food and drinks will be provided. Hope to see you there.