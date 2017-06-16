Angie Peart | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Angie Peart
June 16, 2017
Join us for a Celebration of Life for Angie Peart who passed away on February 3. Sunday June 25 2:00 P.M. at Pope Beach. Look for the sign with Angie's name on it.
This will be a potluck so bring food to share, and bring your beach chair. In case of bad weather we will meet at Hope Lutheran Church. Call (530) 318-9421 or (530) 314-3781 for more information or if the weather looks bad.
