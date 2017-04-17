Avalon M. Boone | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Avalon M. Boone
April 17, 2017
Oct. 1, 1926 to April 4, 2017
Avalon Boone, a 22-year resident of South Lake Tahoe with her husband Bob, was long active with him in the Civil Air Patrol. Avy and Bob had married in the Chicago area, raised sons Michael, Stephen and Patrick mostly in the San Fernando Valley, and resettled to Meyers in retirement.
Avy passed along a passion for music to all three sons, and expressed her love of animals through work with the SPCA and a local animal shelter.
After Bob's passing, several years ago, and a 62-year marriage, Avy moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, where son Michael and his family live. She passed away on April 4th, at age 90, after a brief illness, all sons gathered. She leaves behind the boys, daughters-in-law Joann and Cindy, and grandchildren Josh, Ryan, Michael and Cate.
A memorial service at St. Theresa Catholic Church, date and time to be arranged, will be held this summer.
