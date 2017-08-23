August 19, 1954 ~ July 9, 2017

Barbara Joy Gooch passed away on July 9, 2017 from lung complications. Barbara loved children, animals, her family and Jesus. She spent most of her life working with children or cooking for them. Her love of Softball gave her years of fun on the field.

She is survived by her friend and husband, Jerry and her daughter Rachel. Her son Digger (who always called her his angel) went to heaven 5 months earlier and will be her's now! All of my family and hers.

She would love it if you helped the homeless and the needy while you can in her memory and always be kind.

A Memorial Service will be held at Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat Rd., Placerville on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Pines Funeral Home, Placerville.