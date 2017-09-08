April 5, 1975 ~ August 7, 2017

Benjamin "Benji" Clarke Paul received his angel wings unexpectedly on Monday, August 7th, at the age of 42. He was a longtime resident of North Lake Tahoe and an avid lover of the mountains and water.

Benji is survived by, the Love of his Life, Juliana Weil; 2 beautiful sons, Wolfgang Zephyr Paul and Ziggy Z. Paul; his Father, Lloyd C. Paul of Michigan and Mother, Sharon Preyss of Florida. Siblings, Jessica Hopper of Napa, CA and Alyson Snyder of Michigan. Favorite Uncle to nephew Kai.

Benji was born on April 5, 1975 in Grand Rapids, MI. He moved to California in 1997 to live the dream. He met Juliana while skiing at Squaw Valley. They shared the dream together for many years; skiing, mountain biking, hiking, snowmobiling and boating in their beloved Lake Tahoe. Recently, the couple welcomed two children into their home and set about teaching them the same passion for the outdoors and life.

Benji was a lover of life and all people. A treasured son, brother and friend. An amazing partner in life to Juliana and an incredible Dad to Wolfie (2 years) and Ziggy (4 months). A true friend to everyone he met. Benji was so unbelievably generous and witty; a dedicated individual who loved his family and who was passionate about the outdoors. He loved skiing, boating, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. If Love and Laughs alone could have kept Benji here, he would have lived Forever.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in North Lake Tahoe.

All are encouraged to honor and celebrate Benji's life during the interim. A simple smile or act of kindness goes a long way. Keep On Keeping On and Keep The Dream Alive as The Big Guy would want for those he left behind. His sense of humor was larger than life, the funny stories and memories will keep people laughing for years. Benji will be looking down knowing he left this place just a little bit better than he found it through the many lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Zephyr Trust at PO Box 5282 Tahoe City, CA 96145. Monies received will be set aside for Wolfie and Ziggy; Benji's two young boys. The family would like to thank everyone for their love, support and generous donations.