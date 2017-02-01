Carolyn Clark Goodenough (Callie) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Carolyn Clark Goodenough (Callie) passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on January 9, 2017 with her husband Ray by her side. Callie was born on August 27, 1938 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to John and Nell Graham. She was the oldest of 3 children, and, according to her sister, the most mischievous. This caused her poor father much consternation in the conservative ‘50’s.

The family moved around a bit, finally settling in Newport Beach, CA. Callie earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary education from San Diego State University.

Callie married Phil Sutton in 1962 and had two children, Casey and Scot. She later married a handsome, adventurous mountain man named Ray Goodenough in 1974. Callie left the busy city life of Southern California and moved to the beautiful mountains of Lake Tahoe.

Once in Lake Tahoe, Callie and Ray founded the Sierra Council on Alcoholism. It was a residential facility where men and women struggling with alcoholism could go for camaraderie, strength, and support. Callie was extremely active in recovery in South Lake Tahoe and the surrounding areas. Many, many people have immense gratitude for the help and guidance that Callie shared so freely. It was a passion and lifelong joy for her.

In 1980, Callie and Ray were interested in fostering a child. That initial interest of theirs grew and developed into an idea for a group home called Tahoe Turning Point for adjudicated youth. Callie took on a new role as House Mother. Callie and Ray offered them a stable environment, a chance to continue their education, and opportunities for outdoor adventure, travel, and lots of fishing.

Callie also worked in the elementary school system in the Primary Intervention Program. She worked one-on-one with children who were going through personal or educational struggles and also worked with teenagers at South Tahoe High school in the high school training program. She absolutely loved working with children. But, in addition to this, she worked enthusiastically for Choices, a local community program assisting mentally and physically challenged adults with general life needs and necessities.

Near and dear to Callie’s heart was her work with O.P.E.N. (Ordinary People meeting Extraordinary Needs). This non-profit organization works tirelessly finding clients medical equipment, helping with medical copayments, as well as transporting people to doctor’s appointments, many times spanning from all areas between Reno and San Francisco. Sometimes Callie was just there to listen, offer advice or a prayer and a shoulder to cry on.

Callie was named Soroptomist Woman of Distinction for her dedicated work in the community of South Lake Tahoe. In 2009 Callie and Ray were recognized as Distinguished Champions of the Disabled.

Callie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. She fought it valiantly with chemotherapy and radiation and won her battle.

Callie Goodenough lived an extraordinary life dedicated to the service of others. She was a true humanitarian. She loved everyone and all creatures. Being a good person wasn’t something she did, it was something she was. She lived to love and loved to live.

Callie is survived by her husband Ray, her sister Jenny (John) Parsons, her daughter Casey (Craig) Watkins, her son Scot Sutton and her 6 grandchildren whom she adored, Bailey, Haley, Wesley, Trevor, Parker and Riley, her step daughter Kathy (Tom) Rem, and her bonus grandchildren, Sarah and Joshua Rem.

There will be a Celebration of Life on June 4th at the St. John’s in the Wilderness at Galilee. Details will be announced at a later date.