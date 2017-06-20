Celebration of Life for Valerie N. Smith | TahoeDailyTribune.com

November 26, 1965 ~ March 21, 2017

Valerie Ann Naples Smith age 51, of South Lake Tahoe, passed away after battling cancer for 18 years. Born in Burlingame, CA and grew up in the Bay Area peninsula in the hills of Belmont, Val graduated with honors from Carlmont High School, and UC Davis earning a degree in International Relations. Val met her husband Doug in college and they moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1989 and married in 1990. Val worked as an accountant for more than 27 years, 25 for David, Johnson & Larsen, Ltd. in Zephyr Cove, NV, and most recently at McCabe & Totah, LLP in San Jose, CA. Val loved spending time with her family, running on the trails, growing vegetables, scrapbooking, and enjoying good wine, conversation, and food with friends. Val inspired everyone in how she smiled and laughed while fighting ovarian cancer, even carrying the torch for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

Val is survived by her husband Doug, her daughters Kelsey and Kira, her father Paul Naples of Fresno, her mother Patricia Cook Schaible of Sacramento, her brother Tom Naples of Fresno, and numerous cousins.

Val wanted a scholarship to support localhigh school students who pursue distance running to enrich lives — we have created a fund for this purpose. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a tax-deductible contribution (to the extent allowed by law), payable to the Douglas County Community Foundation, or DCCF, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, and note "Valerie N. Smith Scholarship" in the memo. Contributions will be accepted at the memorial service or can be sent to: Douglas County Community Foundation, c/o David, Johnson & Larsen, Ltd., P.O. Box 1968, Zephyr Cove,