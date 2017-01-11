 Celebration of Life – Michelle Lee Lloyd | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Celebration of Life – Michelle Lee Lloyd

Michelle Lee Lloyd, 45yrs, Passed Away on December 20th, 2016.

She is the daughter or Sharon Clark & sister of Tisha Shaw.

All who knew Michelle are invited to share memories and laughter at the Celebration of Life.

Please Join us at:The American Legion, South Lake Tahoe, Sunday,  January 29th, 2017 3pm – 7pm