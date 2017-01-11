Celebration of Life – Michelle Lee Lloyd | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Celebration of Life – Michelle Lee Lloyd
January 11, 2017
Michelle Lee Lloyd, 45yrs, Passed Away on December 20th, 2016.
She is the daughter or Sharon Clark & sister of Tisha Shaw.
All who knew Michelle are invited to share memories and laughter at the Celebration of Life.
Please Join us at:The American Legion, South Lake Tahoe, Sunday, January 29th, 2017 3pm – 7pm
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather update: US 50 remains closed for avalanche control
- LIVE COVERAGE: Blizzard, winter storm and flooding around Lake Tahoe, Northern Nevada
- Update: Power restored to most Liberty Utilities customers on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore
- Lake Tahoe weather update: Additional foot of snow could fall in the high country around Lake Tahoe
- Lake Tahoe weather: Goodbye rain, hello snow