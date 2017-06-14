Charles LaVerne Stoddard | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Charles LaVerne Stoddard, a longtime resident of South Lake Tahoe, passed Thursday evening at the age of 97 from congestive heart failure and restrictive lung disease in Olympia, WA.

He had moved to Washington to be near his son, Geoffrey, after the loss of his second wife, Marian.

Chuck was a past president of the Tahoe Boat Club, member of the Tahoe Ham Radio Club, and received the Legion of Honor award for his 40 years in Kiwanis. Mr. Stoddard was a watchmaker who ran Stoddard The Jeweler for many years while living in Tahoe. Charles is survived by his first wife, Patricia Scott, his eldest son, Geoffrey, and daughter by love, Toni Roberts.

The family asks for donations to be made to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.