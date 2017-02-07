Connie Sue Bambach | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Connie Sue Bambach, age 57 died January 20th 2017.

Connie was born in Denver Colorado but grew up in Redwood City, CA.

In 2004 Connie moved to South Lake Tahoe. Connie worked as a medical billing agent for many of the doctors in town including Barton Hospital.

Connie loved to spend time at her family’s cabin in Meyers as a child and was an avid fisherman. She had many great memories of time spent with her “Cousins” at the cabin.

Above all Connie loved animals. She would volunteer at the animal shelter when time allowed.

She was a member of The Women of The Moose and enjoyed the friendship and company. Connie was liked by people she just met and loved by everyone who knew her. She was known to say “I’m just a big dork” frequently and her carefree nature expressed this.

Connie is predeceased in death by her father Richard Bruce Bambach. She is survived by her loving mother Norma Jean Bambach who moved to South Lake Tahoe in 2015 to live with Connie and her Kitty Domino.

A Celebration of life is planned for this spring.