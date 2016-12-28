Curtis Ray Amacker | TahoeDailyTribune.com

July 23, 1959 – December 25, 2016

Curt Amacker passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Barton Hospital. Born July 23, 1959, in Carson City, Nevada, he was 57. He lived in South Lake Tahoe his entire life, other than a short time while attending tech school in Phoenix, Arizona. Curt was an avid outdoorsman who loved the mountains, riding ATVs and Snowmobiles, shooting his prized firearms, and sitting around a bonfire visiting with his friends and family. Curt is survived by his parents, Cass and Virginia, sons, Adam and Matt (Amy), grandson, Ryder, brothers Mike and Cass (Debbie), many relatives, friends and his faithful four-legged companion, Rowdy.

He will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.