Curtis Ray Amacker | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Curtis Ray Amacker
December 28, 2016
July 23, 1959 – December 25, 2016
Curt Amacker passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Barton Hospital. Born July 23, 1959, in Carson City, Nevada, he was 57. He lived in South Lake Tahoe his entire life, other than a short time while attending tech school in Phoenix, Arizona. Curt was an avid outdoorsman who loved the mountains, riding ATVs and Snowmobiles, shooting his prized firearms, and sitting around a bonfire visiting with his friends and family. Curt is survived by his parents, Cass and Virginia, sons, Adam and Matt (Amy), grandson, Ryder, brothers Mike and Cass (Debbie), many relatives, friends and his faithful four-legged companion, Rowdy.
He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Fire at Lake Tahoe ski resort under investigation; Homewood closed today
- South Lake Tahoe Chevys closes, employees shocked
- Quakes near Lake Tahoe felt in San Francisco, Las Vegas
- Tahoe Wellness Co-op, city of South Lake Tahoe head to court over license
- Guest opinion: A different take on marijuana