Daniel “Danny” Russell Lipscombe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

July 6, 1990 ~ January 16, 2017

Daniel “Danny” Russell Lipscombe was born on July 6th, 1990 in Santa Maria, California and passed away unexpectedly on January 16th, 2017 in Reno, Nevada.

Danny was very dedicated to his work as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)/ Firefighter. He started his career at Lake Tahoe Basin fire academy where he graduated in the top 10% of Class 9 in 2015. From there he took classes at Lake Tahoe Community College to become a certified EMT for the State of California, and later, became a certified EMT for Nevada. After Danny graduated from Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy, he was a firefighter/EMT for Fallen Leaf Lake Fire Department where he responded to many types of calls. No matter what type of call or type of patient, Daniel did whatever he could, to take care of them. Danny also fought wildland fires in Northern and Central California during the summers. During his time off from the Fire Department, Danny was an Instructional Aid for the Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy and the LTCC Emergency Medical Technician class, helping others to find their calling in the fire service. It is evident that Daniel was a very caring, loving individual that will be missed by his family, his fire family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Jean Seitz, Uncle Terrance Carroll, and Father Daniel Holland. He is survived by his Mother Sharyn Holland, twin brother Kyle Lipscombe, Sister Kristy Larsen, Nieces Kaylin and Callie and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.