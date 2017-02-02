David Joseph Kelly | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Feb. 19, 1943 ~ Jan. 31, 2017

David Joseph Kelly, born February 19, 1943 passed away in his sleep in his South Lake Tahoe home on January 31, 2017.

He is survived by his wife Coco, his mother Patricia, sisters Patti and her husband Dennis, Debi and her husband Bob, children Patty and her husband Jimmy, Debbie and her husband Myk, Joey and his husband Scott, Jason and his wife Allison, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his father Lloyd Dunham.

David’s tireless work to and for the disabled community of South Lake Tahoe was recognized numerous times: he was made an honorary firefighter by the South Lake Tahoe Fire Department; he received the Betty Davis award for his exemplary service to the Community, received the Ellie O’Toole Huminaitarian of the Year award, as well as the ABHOW Presidential Citation Award for his facilitation in building Tahoe Senior Plaza, Kelly Ridge and Sky Forest Acres.

Services will be held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church on Saturday, February 4th at 1:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family can be made to the family’s Fundly account to help cover costs of services at: fundly.com/services-for-david-kelly