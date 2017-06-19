Doris Mae Magon | TahoeDailyTribune.com

June 26, 1932 ~ May 19, 2017

In loving memory of Doris Mae Magon. She will be missed dearly. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma and friend. She was a kindhearted and beautiful human being. She always had a kind smile and kind word to say to everyone who knew or met her.

Doris was born June 26th, 1932 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Betty and Russell Sones.

She was preceded in death by her mother Betty Sones and her father, Russel Sones; her husband John Magon; and son John Magon Jr.

Doris is survived by brother Herbert Sones and wife Carol; sons Randal and Michael Magon; daughter Cheri Fierro and husband Michael; grandchildren Nicole, Bradley, Craig and Derek Fierro.

Mom, we will miss you and love you forever. Rest peacefully mom until we meet again.

A private interment is scheduled for the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.