Dr. Grant William Miller | TahoeDailyTribune.com

July 6, 1923 – March 13, 2017

Grant was born in Wenatchee Washington to Mary Margaret Paton and Harry Miller. He had a rich and active youth being part of the Paton family. His growing years were spent between Wenatchee, Cashmere, Stevens Pass and Lake Wenatchee.

In 1944, he became a Navy pilot and flew the F4U Corsair off aircraft carriers in WWII. It was an exciting time that led to many entertaining tales he would later love to share with friends and family.

After his service in the Navy, Grant attended the University of Washington and later George Washington University to become a physician specializing in ear nose and throat medicine. He worked at the Ear Nose and Throat Clinic in Wenatchee before he later moved to Lake Tahoe, California where he was in private practice at Barton Memorial Hospital.

Grant always lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed everything outdoors, including skiing, golf, backpacking, scuba diving and fishing. He had a great love for jazz music and he was highly accomplished on the piano, having played his whole life. At his high school recital, he performed from memory numbers from Beethoven, Gershwin, Strauss and Ross. Throughout his life, he would play anywhere he got a chance, including local bands, naval bases wherever he was stationed, dinner jazz clubs, and of course, at home. He would say later that it was one of the greatest gifts his parents gave him.

He was a wonderful, loving, involved father and very close to his children. He introduced them to most every outdoor sport, and was always their best supporter and fan. He had the biggest kind and loving heart. Friends and family recall many a time when after sharing a challenge in their life over the phone, he would call back 15 minutes later to try and help resolve the problem.

In addition to his contagious smile, Grant had a witty sense of humor, an incredible zest for life, and a youthful enthusiasm for mischief and joking. His family and friends feel beyond blessed and grateful to have known this remarkable and genuine man. He will be greatly missed.

Grant is survived by his long-time companion Starr Taber, his three children, Stephen Miller, Michael Miller and Nancy Fagen and their mother Patricia Miller. Nancy's husband Patrick and their son Grant. His nephew Paton Miller, his wife Nancy and their two boys, Christopher and Sam.